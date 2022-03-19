Forsberg's goal, assist lead Predators over Maple Leafs 6-3 JIM DIAMOND, Associated Press March 19, 2022 Updated: March 19, 2022 11:22 p.m.
1 of12 Nashville Predators' Tanner Jeannot (84) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros reaches for a shot against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Toronto Maple Leafs' William Nylander (88) closes in on Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner (16) reaches for a rebound in front of Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) and Alexandre Carrier (45) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Nashville Predators' Philip Tomasino (26) moves the puck ahead of Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Nashville Predators' Dante Fabbro (57) blocks a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev (65) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Mikheyev (65) brings the puck around the net ahead of Nashville Predators' Alexandre Carrier (45) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Nashville Predators' Alexandre Carrier (45) and Toronto Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting (58) chase the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen, Filip Forsberg, Matt Duchene and Yakov Trenin each had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
Tanner Jeannot and Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Predators, who have won three of four. Juuse Saros made 38 saves, Roman Josi had three assists and Colton Sissons added two.