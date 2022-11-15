Fordham 79, New Hampshire 61

Daniels 4-10 8-10 16, Tutic 7-15 4-4 18, Woodyard 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 3-17 1-1 8, Herasme 1-7 0-0 2, Derry 2-9 0-0 4, Lopez 2-3 1-2 6, Willeman 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 2-3 0-0 5, Sunderland 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-69 14-17 61.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title