Fordham 72, Wagner 59

Lewis 3-3 2-3 8, B.Brown 6-18 0-0 13, Hunt 1-6 0-1 2, R.Moore 7-15 4-6 20, Williams 2-7 1-3 6, Taylor 3-3 0-1 6, Price Noel 1-1 0-0 3, Ezquerra 0-2 0-0 0, J.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Fletcher 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-57 8-16 59.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title