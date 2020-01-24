Fobbs helps Towson push back Elon for 5th straight win 72-61

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Brian Fobbs scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half as Towson pulled away from Elon 72-61 on Thursday night.

Jason Gibson added 13 points for Towson (11-9, 5-3 Colonial Athletic Conference), which won a fifth straight. Juwan Gray and Allen Betrand had 10 points each.

Dennis Tunstall added six points, seven rebounds and his three blocked shots pushed him past 100 for his career. Tunstall picked up blocks No. 100 and 101 on the same series, swatting away shots by Elon's Hunter Woods and Kris Wooten with about 30 seconds remaining.

Woods had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Phoenix (5-16, 1-7). Marcus Sheffield II added 15 points. Zac Ervin had 14 points.

Elon led 28-26 at the break and the second half was tight until Fobbs drained a 3-pointer as part of an 11-0 Tigers run with 3:36 remaining. Elon didn't get closer than five the rest of tge way.

Towson takes on William & Mary on the road on Saturday. Elon faces James Madison at home on Saturday.

