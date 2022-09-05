Florida State blocks PAT, holds off Kelly's LSU, 24-23 BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer Sep. 4, 2022 Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 1:34 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A play as unlikely as a blocked extra point with no time remaining made Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis' highlight-filled performance stand up — and spared Seminoles coach Mike Norvell from having to endure an ignominious collapse.
Shyheim Brown's deflection of Damian Ramos' kick sent the ball into the crossbar and gave Florida State a 24-23 victory over LSU on Sunday night that spoiled Brian Kelly's debut as Tigers coach.