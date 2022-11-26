Florida St. 88, Harvard 57

Anderson 2-11 0-0 4, Forbes 5-17 0-2 12, Mullaney 3-11 0-0 7, Rodriguez 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 7-21 5-5 23, Krupa 3-6 0-1 7, Glenn-Bello 1-3 0-0 2, Lawson 1-1 0-0 2, Stauffer 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 22-74 5-8 57
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title