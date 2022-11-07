Florida Gulf Coast 74, Southern Cal 61

Rivers 3-7 0-0 7, Weir 3-6 1-2 8, Bishop 2-10 4-6 8, Catto 0-2 0-0 0, Thompson 4-10 8-9 18, Johnston 7-14 2-2 20, Anderson 1-3 2-4 4, Largie 3-7 1-2 7, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Onu 0-0 0-0 0, Richie 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 18-25 74.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title