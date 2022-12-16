Florida Gulf Coast 71, St. Bonaventure 58

Anderson 3-5 2-4 9, Weir 5-8 0-0 10, Bishop 2-4 0-0 4, Catto 1-4 1-2 3, Thompson 3-10 4-4 12, Johnston 7-13 4-5 22, Rivers 3-5 0-1 7, Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Vespe 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 26-54 11-17 71.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title