Florida 68, Prairie View 53

Paul 7-13 1-2 20, Gerlyn Smith 1-7 0-2 2, Rosenthal 2-16 0-0 5, Taylor 3-6 10-12 17, Thornton 2-6 1-3 6, Heard 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 1-3 1-1 3, Soders 0-1 0-0 0, Bowen 0-0 0-0 0, Hutchinson 0-2 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-4 0-0 0, Kayla Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-59 13-20 53
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title