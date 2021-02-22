Florida 3, Dallas 1

Dallas 1 0 0 — 1 Florida 0 2 1 — 3 First Period_1, Dallas, Comeau 1 (Robertson), 4:29. Second Period_2, Florida, Ekblad 6 (Weegar, Huberdeau), 8:41. 3, Florida, Yandle 3, 18:18. Third Period_4, Florida, Barkov 7, 19:32 (en). Shots on Goal_Dallas 10-4-11_25. Florida 11-29-12_52. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; Florida 0 of 3. Goalies_Dallas, Khudobin 3-3-1 (51 shots-49 saves). Florida, Driedger 6-1-1 (25-24). A_0 (19,250). T_2:23. Referees_Tim Peel, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Ryan Daisy. More for youSportsUConn at Georgetown: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David BorgesSportsUConn Territory podcast: Former Husky great Ryan...By David Borges