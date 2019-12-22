Fleming Jr. leads Charleston Southern over E Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks to propel Charleston Southern to a 76-69 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Fleming made 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Buccaneers (5-6) en route to his third double-double of the season. Dontrell Shuler added 15 points and eight rebounds, but he had seven of Charleston Southern's 20 turnovers. Ty Jones and reserve Travis Anderson scored 13 apiece, while Deontaye Buskey had 10 points.

Ty Taylor II topped the Colonels (3-9) with 20 points. Taylor made 5 of 10 from 3-point range but missed all six of his shots from inside the arc. Jomaru Brown added 15 points, but he made just 6 of 18 shots and was 0 of 6 from distance. Freshman Michael Moreno came off the bench to post his second double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Buccaneers shot 56% overall and 38% from beyond the arc (8 of 21). Eastern Kentucky shot 35% from the floor and 24% from distance (6 of 25).

