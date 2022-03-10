Fleetwood, Hoge share early lead at storm-delayed Players DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer March 10, 2022
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood needed a round like this. He has gone more than two years without winning, falling so far down the world ranking that he narrowly stayed in the top 50 at the cutoff to qualify for The Players Championship.
Amid two delays, one timely par save and plenty of good shots along the way, Fleetwood opened with a 6-under 66 to share the lead — for now — with Pebble Beach winner Tom Hoge.