Flames hand Canadiens first regulation loss of season, 2-0 Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 10:09 p.m.
MONTREAL (AP) — Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves for his second shutout of the season, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund scored, and the Calgary Flames handed the Montreal Canadiens their first regulation loss of the season, 2-0 on Saturday night.
The Flames improved to 3-3-1, snapping a three-game losing streak that included a 4-2 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday night. Montreal dropped to 5-1-2.