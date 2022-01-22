Flagler, Cryer lead No. 5 Baylor past Oklahoma 65-51 CLIFF BRUNT, AP Sports Writer Jan. 22, 2022 Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 6:36 p.m.
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 16 points, and No. 5 Baylor defeated Oklahoma 65-51 on Saturday.
LJ Cryer added 14 points and Matthew Mayer had 12 for the Bears (17-2, 5-2 Big 12). The defending national champions bounced back to win both games this week after losing at home to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State the previous week.