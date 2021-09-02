'FitzMagic' part 9: Fitzpatrick takes reins as Washington QB

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Ryan Fitzpatrick and his magnificent beard plan to lead Washington on to the field for the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 12. The 38-year-old's role as starting quarterback was never in question.
Ron Rivera only this week identified “FitzMagic” as the starter. Fitzpatrick said Thursday he did not need the public declaration after a QB competition against Taylor Heinicke that was more of a coronation, but now he's ready to embrace the job of starting for a ninth team in his 17th NFL season.