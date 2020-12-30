Finland beats Slovakia 6-0 to set up showdown with Canada Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 9:11 p.m.
1 of8 Finland and Slovakia players battle during the first period of a match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, Alberta, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Finland's Kasper Puutio (10) is stopped by Slovakia's goalie Samuel Hlavaj and Andrej Golian (24) during the first period of a match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, Alberta, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Finland's Samuel Helenius (20) celebrates a goal with Mikko Petman (23) against Slovakia during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Finland's Aku Raty (34) wrestles with Slovakia's Maros Jedlicka (22) during the second period of a match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, Alberta, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Germany's Tim Stutzle (8), John Peterka (24) and Florian Elias (7) celebrate a goal against Switzerland during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Finland's Juuso Parssinen (27) and Roni Hirvonen (22) react to a goal against Slovakia's goalie Samuel Hlavaj (29) during the second period of a match at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Edmonton, Alberta, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Germany's John Peterka (24) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Thibault Fatton (29) during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Germany's Tim Stutzle (8) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Thibault Fatton (29) as Giancarlo Chanton (5) defends during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) JASON FRANSON/AP Show More Show Less
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Samuel Helenius scored twice, Kari Piiroinen made 12 saves and Finland beat Slovakia 6-0 on Wednesday to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior hockey championship.
Finland set up a showdown with defending champion Canada, also 3-0, on Thursday night for first place in Group A. Germany and Slovakia also reached the quarterfinals from the group, with Switzerland dropping out.