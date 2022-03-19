Felix Rosenqvist earns much-needed pole at slick Texas track JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer March 19, 2022 Updated: March 19, 2022 4:08 p.m.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist earned a much-needed pole Saturday in qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway, where IndyCar is desperately trying to develop a second passing lane in what could be the final race for the series at the track.
Roseqnqvist turned a lap at 221.110 mph in his Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet and the time stood as 16 drivers tried to knock him off the pole. Scott McLaughlin, winner of the season-opening race at St. Petersburg last month, was the final driver to qualify and just missed bumping the Swede from the top starting spot.