Falcons open camp with questions about hiring of Durkin

Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick offensive guard Chris Lindstrom (63) blocks defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97), right, as quarterback Matt Ryan throws a pass during their NFL training camp football practice Monday, July 22, 2019, in Flowery Branch, Ga. less Atlanta Falcons first-round draft pick offensive guard Chris Lindstrom (63) blocks defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97), right, as quarterback Matt Ryan throws a pass during their NFL training camp football ... more Photo: John Bazemore, AP Photo: John Bazemore, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Falcons open camp with questions about hiring of Durkin 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have brought in former Maryland coach DJ Durkin to serve as a guest coach during training camp, drawing immediate scrutiny over the wisdom of taking on someone who was fired from his previous job after a player's death.

This is the first coaching stint for Durkin since he was dismissed by the Terrapins last October. While Durkin will only be with the Falcons during training camp, coach Dan Quinn faced questions about his decision following Monday's opening practice.

Quinn insists that he "did due diligence" to address any concerns about Durkin's past and believes he can help the team improve defensively.

Durkin was initially placed on leave by Maryland after the head-related death of 19-year-old Jordan McNair during a team workout, spurring allegations of a toxic culture within the program. Durkin was reinstated by the Terrapins, only to be fired the next day when the school faced withering criticism.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry