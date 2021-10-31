Falcons WR Ridley misses game to deal with mental health PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer Oct. 31, 2021 Updated: Oct. 31, 2021 6:08 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes a diving touchdown reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Ross Cockrell (43) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, file photo. Matt Ryan is looking to see the Atlanta Falcons' offense continue its improvement when the team returns from its bye week for Sunday's game in Miami. Having top target Calvin Ridley back in the lineup should help the offense. Ryan said Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, Ridley “was flying around” in his return to practice after missing the Falcons' last game for personal reasons. Mark LoMoglio/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) deflects a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (4) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. John Amis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2), during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Hans Deryk/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
ATLANTA (AP) — Joining other well-known athletes who have struggled with mental health issues, Atlanta Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley said he's stepping away from football after being a last-minute scratch from Sunday's game against Carolina.
It was the second game that Ridley has missed this season for what the team would only describe as a personal matter.