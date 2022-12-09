Fairleigh Dickinson 76, Columbia 73, OT

Almonor 4-10 1-2 9, Moore 3-5 1-2 8, Lamaute 1-6 0-0 2, Roberts 6-15 10-11 23, Singleton 4-14 2-2 11, Munden 5-7 4-4 15, Emanuel 0-1 0-0 0, Blassingame 0-0 0-0 0, Tweedy 3-3 0-2 6, Reynolds 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-63 18-23 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title