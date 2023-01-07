Fairleigh Dickinson 101, LIU 89

Delancy 4-5 0-0 8, Greene 2-5 3-4 8, Johnson 5-10 6-7 16, Maletic 10-17 1-2 29, Washington 6-14 2-3 14, Wood 0-4 0-0 0, Burns 3-7 0-0 8, Ndiaye 2-3 0-0 4, Cook 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-66 12-16 89.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title