Fairfield 86, Coast Guard 45

Countryman 1-4 0-0 2, Jackson 1-7 0-0 3, Parks 3-13 0-0 9, Rooney 5-12 0-2 12, Farrell 1-1 0-0 2, Vanderwiere 2-5 0-0 4, Yagey 1-8 1-3 3, Parent 0-2 1-2 1, Herron 0-2 0-0 0, Shettles 1-4 0-1 2, Rodgers 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 16-59 3-10 41.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title