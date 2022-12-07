Fairfield 61, Sacred Heart 59

Galette 4-14 2-3 10, Johnson 6-12 1-2 13, Reilly 2-7 0-0 6, Sixsmith 4-10 2-2 13, Solomon 2-7 0-0 4, Carpenter 3-8 2-2 9, Thomas 0-1 2-2 2, Espinal-Guzman 1-2 0-0 2, Mello 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-61 9-11 59.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title