FIU 90, E. Washington 79

Allegri 4-11 5-7 15, Price 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 6-11 0-1 14, Stroud 4-12 1-3 10, Venters 7-17 1-1 19, Coward 1-1 2-2 4, Harper 2-3 1-2 7, C.Jones 2-4 0-2 4, Erikstrup 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 10-18 79.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title