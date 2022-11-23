FIU 83, Stony Brook 50

Policelli 1-5 0-0 2, Sarvan 4-10 3-4 15, Fitzmorris 3-4 6-8 12, Onyekonwu 4-12 2-4 13, Stephenson-Moore 2-11 1-2 6, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Pettway 0-3 0-0 0, Muratori 1-4 0-1 2, Heiden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-50 12-19 50.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title