Skip to main content
Sports

FIU 77, UTSA 72

Guadarrama 1-8 0-0 2, Sanogo 3-5 0-0 6, Dean 3-8 1-2 8, Jones 8-18 9-9 27, Krivokapic 5-9 0-0 14, Gittens 5-9 0-0 12, Pinkney 1-3 0-0 2, Hawkins 2-4 0-0 6, J.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Wilcox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 10-11 77.

UTSA (7-14)

Diouf 1-3 0-0 2, Buggs 0-10 2-2 2, Richards 6-13 1-3 18, Tucker 2-9 3-4 7, Aleu 1-3 2-2 4, Germany 8-14 3-4 19, Czumbel 2-5 1-3 6, Addo-Ankrah 4-6 2-2 12, Farmer 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 25-67 14-20 72.

Halftime_FIU 43-31. 3-Point Goals_FIU 11-33 (Krivokapic 4-7, Hawkins 2-3, Gittens 2-4, Jones 2-11, Dean 1-3, J.Williams 0-1, Guadarrama 0-4), UTSA 8-31 (Richards 5-11, Addo-Ankrah 2-4, Czumbel 1-4, Aleu 0-1, Farmer 0-1, Tucker 0-3, Buggs 0-7). Rebounds_FIU 28 (Sanogo 7), UTSA 49 (Germany 13). Assists_FIU 14 (Dean 6), UTSA 14 (Buggs 4). Total Fouls_FIU 20, UTSA 12. A_1,414 (4,080).

More for you
Written By