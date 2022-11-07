FIU 77, Houston Christian 66

Hofman 2-5 2-2 7, Maring 4-12 0-0 8, Bazil 3-11 0-0 7, Klanjscek 4-12 1-1 11, Long 10-13 0-0 28, Thompson 1-1 1-2 3, Iyeyemi 1-5 0-0 2, King 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 4-5 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title