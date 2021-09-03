FIU 48, LIU 10

LIU Brooklyn 0 10 0 0 \u2014 10 FIU 21 7 10 10 \u2014 48 First Quarter FIU_Price 8 run (Gabriel kick), 14:36. FIU_Price 68 run (Gabriel kick), 4:52. FIU_S.Peterson 4 run (Gabriel kick), 1:56. Second Quarter FIU_Price 28 run (Gabriel kick), 5:47. LIS_Eugene 74 pass from Orth (Inzerillo kick), 3:59. LIS_FG Inzerillo 29, :06. Third Quarter FIU_Singleton 52 pass from Bortenschlager (Gabriel kick), 10:01. FIU_FG Gabriel 29, 4:26. Fourth Quarter FIU_T.Chambers 12 pass from Bortenschlager (Gabriel kick), 11:06. FIU_FG Gabriel 45, 7:33. A_0. ___ LIS FIU First downs 15 22 Total Net Yards 291 594 Rushes-yards 36-96 30-318 Passing 195 276 Punt Returns 0-0 3-20 Kickoff Returns 7-94 3-36 Interceptions Ret. 1-26 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 16-31-0 15-19-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-4 0-0 Punts 8-33.0 1-48.0 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 5-45 6-60 Time of Possession 38:19 24:01 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_LIU Brooklyn, DeBique 7-34, Orth 6-22, Wilson 6-16, Jennings 5-8, S.Paul 8-7, Wells 3-5, Oyekanmi 1-4. FIU, Price 5-165, Wilson 5-43, S.Peterson 8-36, Joseph 3-30, M.Williams 3-26, Bortenschlager 3-12, James 2-9, (Team) 1-(minus 3). PASSING_LIU Brooklyn, Orth 15-30-0-197, Melore 1-1-0-(minus 2). FIU, Bortenschlager 14-17-1-266, James 1-2-0-10. RECEIVING_LIU Brooklyn, Eugene 7-115, Glascoe 2-38, Mayes 2-16, Oyekanmi 2-8, Walker 1-14, Chambers 1-6, Reed 1-(minus 2). FIU, Singleton 6-149, Chambers 3-67, Fairweather 1-20, Joseph 1-13, Jefferson 1-10, K.Mitchell 1-10, Hooker 1-4, St. Felix 1-3. MISSED FIELD GOALS_LIU Brooklyn, Inzerillo 35.