FC Dallas keeper Jesse Gonzalez suspended amid abuse claims

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — MLS suspended FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez on Friday amid allegations of domestic abuse.

The league said the decision came after a report of alleged incidents of abuse made to police in Frisco, the Dallas suburb that is home to the soccer club. Frisco police didn't immediate respond to a request for documents.

MLS said Gonzalez voluntarily entered the league’s program for substance abuse and behavioral health. He won’t be eligible to return until he is cleared by doctors in that program and the league has finished its investigation.

The 25-year-old Gonzalez has been the primary starter for FC Dallas since 2017 and had a career-high 84 saves in the regular season last year. FC Dallas lost to Seattle 4-3 in the first round of the playoffs.

Gonzalez, who grew up in Dallas and was one of the club's homegrown players, made his 100th career start in this year's season opener. He was in goal again for the second game before the season was suspended because of the pandemic.

The league said it was in “close communication” with FC Dallas and law enforcement officials. The team said it learned of allegations against Gonzalez this week.

“FC Dallas takes these matters extremely seriously and fully supports the league’s swift action to suspend the player while an investigation takes place,” the team said. “We continue to work closely with Major League Soccer regarding this.”

Gonzalez made his first appearance with the FC Dallas youth academy as a 15-year-old in 2010. Five years later, he became the youngest starting keeper in franchise history at 20 years, 89 days.