FB Roberts scores 3 TDs, Air Force routs Colorado 41-10 PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer Sep. 10, 2022 Updated: Sep. 10, 2022 11 p.m.
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Fullback Brad Roberts ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns to help Air Force overcome several miscues, including a snap over the punter's head, in a 41-10 win over Colorado on a dreary Saturday.
The Falcons (2-0) built a 20-0 lead while hosting the Buffaloes (0-2) for the first time since 1974. Air Force entered the nationally televised game as a 17 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, but couldn't shake Colorado until late in the third quarter.