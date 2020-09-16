FAU still hoping to play Saturday despite virus outbreak

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Eleven people in the football program at Florida Atlantic University have tested positive for the coronavirus, but the Owls were still hoping to play their season opener Saturday against Georgia Southern, coach Willie Taggart said Wednesday.

Taggart declined to specify how many of the positive tests involved players, coaches or staff. Contact tracing and retesting of the team were being done.

The Owls practiced Wednesday after canceling Tuesday's workout. FAU's first two games were canceled months ago because of the pandemic.

