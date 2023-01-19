FAU 83, UTSA 64

Goldin 1-3 4-7 6, Boyd 3-6 2-2 10, Gaffney 2-3 0-0 6, Greenlee 2-7 0-0 5, Weatherspoon 4-8 3-4 12, Davis 5-12 4-4 14, Forrest 3-7 0-0 9, Martin 4-11 2-3 11, Rosado 3-6 2-2 8, Gaines 0-2 0-2 0, Carroll 1-1 0-0 2, Lorient 0-1 0-0 0, Ralat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-67 17-24 83.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title