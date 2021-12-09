F1 title contenders mellow headed into dramatic conclusion JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Dec. 9, 2021
1 of12 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, let, and Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands speak during a press conference ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Antonin Vincent, Pool via AP) Antonin Vincent/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands speaks during a press conference ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Antonin Vincent, Pool via AP) Antonin Vincent/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain speaks during a press conference ahead of the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Antonin Vincent, Pool via AP) Antonin Vincent/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives for his press conference with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands arrives for his press conference with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Hassan Ammar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives at the Yas Marina racetrack in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Kamran Jebreili/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lewis Hamilton entered Yas Marina Circuit chasing history Thursday dressed head-to-toe in purple with a graffiti-styled expletive scrawled across the back of his sweater.
Asked if he was sending a message, the seven-time champion claimed he was unaware what it said until he was getting dressed. Pure coincidence, Hamilton said, but it sure looked as if he was ready for the finale of his title fight with Max Verstappen.