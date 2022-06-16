Excitement and disappointment as World Cup 2026 cities named ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer June 16, 2022 Updated: June 16, 2022 8:18 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 Children from the Massapequa youth soccer team wait for an announcement of host cities, at a 2026 FIFA World Cup host city selection watch party at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, N.J., Thursday, June 16, 2022. Stefan Jeremiah/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Children from the Massapequa, left, and Hoboken City youth soccer teams react to the announcement that East Rutherford, N.J., will be a FIFA World Cup 2026 host city, during a selection watch party at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, N.J., Thursday, June 16, 2022. Stefan Jeremiah/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 New York City FC fans react to the announcement that East Rutherford, New Jersey, will be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, during a selection watch part at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, N.J., Thursday, June 16, 2022. Stefan Jeremiah/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, left, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams speak at the 2026 FIFA World Cup host city selection watch party at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, N.J., Thursday, June 16, 2022. Stefan Jeremiah/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Fans celebrate at KC Live! in the Power and Light District, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo., after it was announced that Kansas City was chosen as a host city the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament. (Luke Johnson/The Kansas City Star via AP) Luke Johnson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 International soccer players, from left, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, Jonathan Osorio and Christian Pulisic wait along 6th Ave. for FIFA's announcement of the names of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup soccer tournament, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. Noah K. Murray/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
Cheers and sighs met FIFA's announcement of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.
There were a number of no-brainers among the 16 World Cup sites, like the Los Angeles area, Mexico City and Toronto. But for some of the cities that were on the bubble, Thursday's big announcement was a dud.
Written By
ANNE M. PETERSON