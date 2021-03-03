Ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II gets 14 years for rapes JULIE WATSON, Associated Press March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 7:54 p.m.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California, including one who was homeless when he attacked her in 2018.
The 37-year-old son of San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow appeared via videoconference at the hearing in San Diego Superior Court in Vista, a city north of San Diego. He declined to comment before his sentence, saying his lawyers had advised him not to speak.