Evans, Cochran lead No. 5 Louisville into ACC finals, 72-59 STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer March 6, 2021 Updated: March 6, 2021 2:26 p.m.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 13 points, Olivia Cochran added 10 points and 10 rebounds and fifth-ranked Louisville advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game with a 72-59 win over Syracuse on Saturday.
Louisville (23-2), the tournament’s top seed, got 11 points from Kianna Smith on 5-of-7 shooting and 10 points off the bench from Norika Konno in the win. The Cardinals were 16 of 17 from the free throw line.