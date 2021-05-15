Escobar has 2 HRs, 7 RBIs as D-backs rout Nationals 11-4 DAVID BRANDT, AP Sports Writer May 15, 2021 Updated: May 15, 2021 11:57 p.m.
1 of9 Washington Nationals Joe Ross (41) lays down a sacrifice bunt against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Arizona Diamondbacks Eduardo Escobar celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Seth Frankoff throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Arizona Diamondbacks Pavin Smith rounds third on the way to scoring against the Washington Nationals during the first inning during a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta beats the throw in front of Washington Nationals third baseman Starlin Castro (13), advancing on a single by Daulton Varsho the first inning during a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Washington Nationals center fielder Victor Robles (16) hits an RBI single against the Washington Nationals during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Phoenix. Rick Scuteri/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer, a two-run homer and tied a career high with seven RBIs to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Washington Nationals 11-4 on Saturday night.
Escobar broke the game open in the fourth when he launched a full-count, two-out pitch from Joe Ross deep into the right field seats that made it 6-2. He added a two-run shot off Austin Voth in the eighth and started the D-backs' scoring with a two-run single in the first.