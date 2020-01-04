Ertel fires up 11 treys, scores 39 in UL Monroe's 69-49 win

MONROE, La. (AP) — Michael Ertel drained a school-record 11 3-pointers, scored a career-high 39 points and Louisiana-Monroe romped past preseason favorite South Alabama 69-49 on Saturday.

Ertel was red-hot to start the game, shooting 10-for-12 from the field with eight 3-pointers and 28 points by halftime as the Warhawks (6-7, 2-2) shot 63% in the first 20 minutes to race away from the preseason Sun Belt favorites by 16 points.

South Alabama (8-7, 1-3) trailed by 20 through most of the second half and saw a two-game win streak end.

JD Williams added 14 points with eight rebounds and seven assists for Louisiana-Monroe. Josh Nicholas added six assists. Ertel was 14-for-24 shooting, the rest of the team 13-for-31.

Louisiana-Monroe registered season highs with 15 3-pointers and 20 assists.

Chad Lott scored 13 points for the Jaguars, Trhae Mitchell added 11 points. Josh Ajayi added eight points with seven rebounds.

Louisiana-Monroe plays Coastal Carolina on the road on Monday. South Alabama plays Texas-Arlington on the road on Monday.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com