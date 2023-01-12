English Summaries

Skip to main content
Thursday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Fulham 2, Chelsea 1

Fulham: Willian (25), Carlos Vinicius (73).

Chelsea: Kalidou Koulibaly (47).

Halftime: 1-0.

