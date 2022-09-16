English Summaries

Skip to main content
Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Aston Villa 1, Southampton 0

Aston Villa: Jacob Ramsey (41).

Halftime: 1-0.

Nottingham Forest 2, Fulham 3

Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi (11), Lewis O'Brien (77).

Fulham: Tosin Adarabioyo (54), Joao Palhinha (57), Harrison Reed (60).

Halftime: 1-0.

