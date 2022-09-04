English Summaries

Sunday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier LeagueBrighton 5, Leicester 2 Brighton: Luke Thomas (10), Mois\u00e9s Caicedo (15), Leandro Trossard (64), Alexis MacAllister (71, 90). Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho (1), Patson Daka (33). Halftime: 2-2. England ChampionshipReading 2, Stoke 1 Reading: Lucas Joao (2, 57). Stoke: Ben Wilmot (40). Halftime: 1-1. England League OneEngland League TwoEngland National LeagueWealdstone 1, Woking 1 Wealdstone: No Name (10). Woking: No Name (14). Halftime: 1-1.