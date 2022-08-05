English Summaries

Skip to main content
Friday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2

Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli (20), Marc Guehi (85).

Halftime: 0-1.

England Championship Birmingham 2, Huddersfield 1

Birmingham: Scott Hogan (5), Przemyslaw Placheta (45).

Huddersfield: Danny Ward (61).

Halftime: 2-0.

England League One England League Two England National League
