English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Leeds 0, Chelsea 3

Chelsea: Mason Mount (4), Christian Pulisic (55), Romelu Lukaku (83).

Halftime: 0-1.

Watford 0, Everton 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Leicester 3, Norwich 0

Leicester: Jamie Vardy (54, 62), James Maddison (70).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wolverhampton 1, Man City 5

Wolverhampton: Leander Dendoncker (11).

Man City: Kevin De Bruyne (7, 16, 24, 60), Raheem Sterling (84).

Halftime: 1-3.

England Championship England League One England League Two England National League Stockport County 1, Torquay United 0

Stockport County: No Name (64).

Halftime: 0-0.

