English Summaries

Wednesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first): English Premier League Tottenham 1, Aston Villa 2 Tottenham: Steven Bergwijn (8). Aston Villa: Sergio Reguilon (20), Ollie Watkins (39). Halftime: 1-2. Newcastle 1, Sheffield United 0 Newcastle: Joseph Willock (45). Halftime: 1-0. Everton 1, Wolverhampton 0 Everton: Richarlison (48). Halftime: 0-0. England Championship England League One Lincoln 2, Sunderland 0 Lincoln: Tom Hopper (51), Brennan Johnson (77). Halftime: 0-0. England League Two England National League Solihull Moors 1, Barnet 0 Solihull Moors: No Name (51). Halftime: 0-0.