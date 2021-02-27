Skip to main content
Sports

English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Man City 2, West Ham 1

Man City: Ruben Dias (30), John Stones (68).

West Ham: Michail Antonio (43).

Halftime: 1-1.

England Championship Bournemouth 1, Watford 0

Bournemouth: Arnaut Danjuma (61).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One
England League Two England National League
