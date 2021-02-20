Skip to main content
English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Southampton 1, Chelsea 1

Southampton: Takumi Minamino (33).

Chelsea: Mason Mount (54).

Halftime: 1-0.

England Championship Coventry 2, Brentford 0

Coventry: Tyler Walker (19, 55).

Halftime: 1-0.

England League One Gillingham 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Gillingham: John Akinde (67, 90).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League Two England National League
