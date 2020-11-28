https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/English-Summaries-15759899.php
English Summaries
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Brighton: Pascal Gross (90).
Liverpool: Diogo Jota (60).
Halftime: 0-0.
Reading: Ovie Ejaria (54), Yakou Meite (76), Lucas Joao (90).
Bristol City: Nahki Wells (73).
Halftime: 0-0.
Port Vale: Leon Legge (8), Cristian Montano (76).
Leyton Orient: Danny Johnson (11), Conor Wilkinson (31), James Brophy (85).
Halftime: 1-2.
