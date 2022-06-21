Skip to main content
English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Ham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leicester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Friday, Aug. 5

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Fulham 46 27 9 10 106 43 90
Bournemouth 46 25 13 8 74 39 88
Huddersfield 46 23 13 10 64 47 82
Nottingham Forest 46 23 11 12 73 40 80
Sheffield United 46 21 12 13 63 45 75
Luton Town 46 21 12 13 63 55 75
Middlesbrough 46 20 10 16 59 50 70
Blackburn 46 19 12 15 59 50 69
Millwall 46 18 15 13 53 45 69
West Brom 46 18 13 15 52 45 67
QPR 46 19 9 18 60 59 66
Coventry 46 17 13 16 60 59 64
Preston 46 16 16 14 52 56 64
Stoke 46 17 11 18 57 52 62
Swansea 46 16 13 17 58 68 61
Blackpool 46 16 12 18 54 58 60
Bristol City 46 15 10 21 62 77 55
Cardiff 46 15 8 23 50 68 53
Hull 46 14 9 23 41 54 51
Birmingham 46 11 14 21 50 75 47
Reading 46 13 8 25 54 87 41
Peterborough 46 9 10 27 43 87 37
Derby 46 14 13 19 45 53 34
Barnsley 46 6 12 28 33 73 30

___

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 46 27 11 8 82 44 92
Rotherham 46 27 9 10 70 33 90
Milton Keynes Dons 46 26 11 9 78 44 89
Sheffield Wednesday 46 24 13 9 78 50 85
Sunderland 46 24 12 10 79 53 84
Wycombe 46 23 14 9 75 51 83
Plymouth 46 23 11 12 68 48 80
Oxford United 46 22 10 14 82 59 76
Bolton 46 21 10 15 74 57 73
Portsmouth 46 20 13 13 68 51 73
Ipswich 46 18 16 12 67 46 70
Accrington Stanley 46 17 10 19 61 80 61
Charlton 46 17 8 21 55 59 59
Cambridge United 46 15 13 18 56 74 58
Cheltenham 46 13 17 16 66 80 56
Burton Albion 46 14 11 21 51 67 53
Lincoln 46 14 10 22 55 63 52
Shrewsbury 46 12 14 20 47 51 50
Morecambe 46 10 12 24 57 88 42
Fleetwood Town 46 8 16 22 62 82 40
Gillingham 46 8 16 22 35 69 40
Doncaster 46 10 8 28 37 82 38
AFC Wimbledon 46 6 19 21 49 75 37
Crewe 46 7 8 31 37 83 29

___

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 46 23 15 8 75 44 84
Exeter 46 23 15 8 65 41 84
Bristol Rovers 46 23 11 12 71 49 80
Northampton 46 23 11 12 60 38 80
Port Vale 46 22 12 12 67 46 78
Swindon 46 22 11 13 77 54 77
Mansfield Town 46 22 11 13 67 52 77
Sutton United 46 22 10 14 69 53 76
Tranmere 46 21 12 13 53 40 75
Salford 46 19 13 14 60 46 70
Newport County 46 19 12 15 67 58 69
Crawley Town 46 17 10 19 56 66 61
Leyton Orient 46 14 16 16 62 47 58
Bradford 46 14 16 16 53 55 58
Colchester 46 14 13 19 48 60 55
Walsall 46 14 12 20 47 60 54
Hartlepool 46 14 12 20 44 64 54
Rochdale 46 12 17 17 51 59 53
Harrogate Town 46 14 11 21 64 75 53
Carlisle 46 14 11 21 39 62 53
Stevenage 46 11 14 21 45 68 47
Barrow 46 10 14 22 44 57 44
Oldham 46 9 11 26 46 75 38
Scunthorpe 46 4 14 28 29 90 26

___

Written By