Skip to main content
Sports

English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 32 24 5 3 75 20 77
Liverpool 32 23 7 2 83 22 76
Chelsea 31 18 8 5 66 27 62
Tottenham 32 18 3 11 56 38 57
Arsenal 32 18 3 11 49 39 57
Man United 33 15 9 9 52 48 54
West Ham 33 15 7 11 52 43 52
Wolverhampton 32 15 4 13 33 28 49
Leicester 31 11 8 12 47 51 41
Brighton 33 9 13 11 29 40 40
Newcastle 33 10 10 13 37 55 40
Brentford 33 11 6 16 41 49 39
Southampton 32 9 12 11 38 52 39
Crystal Palace 32 8 13 11 43 41 37
Aston Villa 31 11 3 17 42 46 36
Leeds 32 8 9 15 38 68 33
Everton 31 8 5 18 34 53 29
Burnley 31 4 13 14 26 45 25
Watford 32 6 4 22 30 62 22
Norwich 32 5 6 21 22 66 21

___

Saturday, April 16

Tottenham 0, Brighton 1

Everton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m. ppd

Man United 3, Norwich 2

Southampton 1, Arsenal 0

Watford 1, Brentford 2

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. ppd

Sunday, April 17

Leeds vs. Chelsea, 7 a.m. ppd

Newcastle 2, Leicester 1

West Ham 1, Burnley 1

Wolverhampton vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m. ppd

Tuesday, April 19

Liverpool 4, Man United 0

More for you
Wednesday, April 20

Everton 1, Leicester 1

Chelsea 2, Arsenal 4

Newcastle 1, Crystal Palace 0

Man City 3, Brighton 0

Thursday, April 21

Burnley vs. Southampton, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Arsenal vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.

Leicester vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Man City vs. Watford, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Brighton vs. Southampton, 9 a.m.

Burnley vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.

Chelsea vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Everton, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, April 25

Crystal Palace vs. Leeds, 3 p.m.

Thursday, April 28

Man United vs. Chelsea, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 7:30 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

Everton vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.

West Ham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, May 2

Man United vs. Brentford, 3 p.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Fulham 42 26 8 8 98 37 86
Bournemouth 41 22 11 8 65 35 77
Huddersfield 43 20 13 10 58 45 73
Luton Town 43 20 11 12 61 47 71
Nottingham Forest 41 20 10 11 65 37 70
Sheffield United 43 18 12 13 55 44 66
Millwall 43 17 14 12 48 42 65
Blackburn 43 17 12 14 53 45 63
Middlesbrough 42 18 9 15 52 44 63
QPR 43 18 9 16 58 55 63
Coventry 43 17 11 15 58 56 62
West Brom 43 16 12 15 47 45 60
Swansea 42 16 11 15 53 58 59
Stoke 43 16 10 17 54 48 58
Preston 43 14 16 13 44 50 58
Blackpool 42 15 11 16 51 50 56
Cardiff 42 14 7 21 48 64 49
Bristol City 43 13 10 20 54 74 49
Hull 43 13 8 22 37 48 47
Birmingham 43 11 12 20 46 70 45
Reading 43 13 8 22 54 82 41
Peterborough 43 8 10 25 38 83 34
Derby 43 13 13 17 42 49 31
Barnsley 42 6 12 24 31 62 30

___

Friday, April 15

Luton Town 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Birmingham 2, Coventry 4

Bournemouth 0, Middlesbrough 0

Hull 2, Cardiff 1

Peterborough 2, Blackburn 1

Preston 1, Millwall 1

Stoke 0, Bristol City 1

Swansea 1, Barnsley 1

West Brom 2, Blackpool 1

Sheffield United 1, Reading 2

Huddersfield 2, QPR 2

Derby 2, Fulham 1

Monday, April 18

Middlesbrough 0, Huddersfield 2

Reading 4, Swansea 4

QPR 1, Derby 0

Millwall 2, Hull 1

Coventry 0, Bournemouth 3

Cardiff 0, Luton Town 1

Blackpool 6, Birmingham 1

Blackburn 0, Stoke 1

Barnsley 0, Peterborough 2

Bristol City 1, Sheffield United 1

Nottingham Forest 4, West Brom 0

Tuesday, April 19

Fulham 3, Preston 0

Friday, April 22

Huddersfield vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Luton Town vs. Blackpool, 7:30 a.m.

Swansea vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.

Hull vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Birmingham vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Monday, April 25

Preston vs. Blackburn, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Barnsley vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.

Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

Middlesbrough vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.

Friday, April 29

QPR vs. Sheffield United, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Nottingham Forest vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Blackpool vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.

Monday, May 2

Fulham vs. Luton Town, 12:15 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 43 26 10 7 76 40 88
Rotherham 43 25 8 10 65 31 83
Milton Keynes Dons 44 24 11 9 71 44 83
Sheffield Wednesday 43 22 13 8 71 46 79
Plymouth 44 23 10 11 67 42 79
Wycombe 44 21 14 9 72 50 77
Sunderland 43 22 11 10 72 51 77
Oxford United 44 22 9 13 80 56 75
Portsmouth 43 18 13 12 61 44 67
Bolton 44 19 10 15 68 54 67
Ipswich 44 17 15 12 62 45 66
Cambridge United 44 15 12 17 53 67 57
Charlton 44 16 8 20 53 55 56
Cheltenham 44 13 16 15 63 76 55
Accrington Stanley 44 15 10 19 55 76 55
Burton Albion 44 14 11 19 50 63 53
Shrewsbury 44 12 14 18 47 46 50
Lincoln 44 13 10 21 52 60 49
Morecambe 44 10 12 22 57 85 42
Gillingham 44 8 16 20 34 64 40
Fleetwood Town 43 8 15 20 57 74 39
AFC Wimbledon 44 6 18 20 45 70 36
Doncaster 44 9 7 28 34 81 34
Crewe 44 7 7 30 35 80 28

___

Friday, April 15

Portsmouth 3, Lincoln 2

Wycombe 2, Plymouth 0

Sunderland 3, Shrewsbury 2

Fleetwood Town 2, Oxford United 3

Doncaster 1, Bolton 2

Crewe 3, AFC Wimbledon 1

Cheltenham 2, Gillingham 2

Charlton 2, Morecambe 3

Accrington Stanley 0, Burton Albion 0

Saturday, April 16

Rotherham 1, Ipswich 0

Wigan 1, Cambridge United 2

Milton Keynes Dons 2, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Monday, April 18

Shrewsbury 3, Doncaster 3

Plymouth 0, Sunderland 0

Morecambe 1, Portsmouth 1

Lincoln 3, Cheltenham 0

Gillingham 0, Fleetwood Town 0

Bolton 3, Accrington Stanley 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, Wycombe 1

Tuesday, April 19

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Crewe 0

Oxford United 1, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Cambridge United 0, Charlton 2

Burton Albion 2, Rotherham 0

Ipswich 2, Wigan 2

Saturday, April 23

Sunderland vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Wigan vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Portsmouth vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Sunderland vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Shrewsbury vs. Wigan, 7:30 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Portsmouth, 7:30 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 7:30 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 7:30 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Sunderland, 7:30 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Crewe, 7:30 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Charlton, 7:30 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Rotherham, 7:30 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 7:30 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Wycombe, 7:30 a.m.

Bolton vs. Fleetwood Town, 7:30 a.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley, 7:30 a.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 42 23 13 6 71 37 82
Exeter 42 21 14 7 60 38 77
Port Vale 43 21 12 10 65 42 75
Northampton 43 21 10 12 52 34 73
Bristol Rovers 43 21 10 12 60 46 73
Sutton United 42 20 10 12 63 48 70
Tranmere 43 19 12 12 50 38 69
Mansfield Town 42 20 9 13 59 48 69
Salford 43 18 12 13 54 39 66
Newport County 43 18 12 13 64 53 66
Swindon 42 18 11 13 67 52 65
Crawley Town 42 17 9 16 53 56 60
Leyton Orient 43 13 16 14 58 42 55
Hartlepool 43 14 11 18 43 58 53
Rochdale 43 11 17 15 46 53 50
Walsall 43 13 11 19 43 55 50
Carlisle 43 13 11 19 37 56 50
Bradford 43 11 16 16 45 53 49
Colchester 43 12 12 19 42 57 48
Harrogate Town 43 12 11 20 58 72 47
Barrow 42 9 14 19 40 50 41
Stevenage 42 9 14 19 38 62 41
Oldham 43 9 10 24 42 68 37
Scunthorpe 43 4 13 26 27 80 25

___

Friday, April 15

Exeter 2, Colchester 0

Barrow 4, Forest Green 0

Bradford 1, Tranmere 1

Bristol Rovers 1, Salford 0

Harrogate Town 1, Swindon 4

Leyton Orient 3, Scunthorpe 0

Mansfield Town 2, Sutton United 3

Newport County 1, Crawley Town 2

Oldham 0, Northampton 2

Stevenage 1, Rochdale 0

Walsall 1, Carlisle 0

Hartlepool 0, Port Vale 1

Monday, April 18

Carlisle 1, Mansfield Town 0

Colchester 3, Bradford 0

Crawley Town 1, Walsall 0

Forest Green 2, Oldham 0

Northampton 3, Harrogate Town 0

Port Vale 1, Bristol Rovers 3

Salford 2, Barrow 2

Scunthorpe 1, Stevenage 1

Sutton United 1, Newport County 0

Swindon 1, Leyton Orient 2

Tranmere 2, Exeter 0

Rochdale 2, Hartlepool 1

Friday, April 22

Newport County vs. Colchester, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Barrow vs. Sutton United, 10 a.m.

Bradford vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.

Exeter vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Leyton Orient vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.

Oldham vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Swindon vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.

Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.

Exeter vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

Carlisle vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.

Monday, May 2

Salford vs. Mansfield Town, 7:30 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.