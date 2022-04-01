Skip to main content
Sports

English Standings

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 29 22 4 3 68 18 70
Liverpool 29 21 6 2 75 20 69
Chelsea 28 17 8 3 57 19 59
Arsenal 28 17 3 8 44 31 54
Tottenham 29 16 3 10 47 36 51
Man United 29 14 8 7 48 40 50
West Ham 30 14 6 10 49 39 48
Wolverhampton 30 14 4 12 31 26 46
Aston Villa 29 11 3 15 41 40 36
Leicester 27 10 6 11 42 46 36
Southampton 29 8 11 10 36 45 35
Crystal Palace 29 7 13 9 39 38 34
Brighton 29 7 12 10 26 36 33
Newcastle 29 7 10 12 32 49 31
Brentford 30 8 6 16 33 47 30
Leeds 30 7 8 15 34 67 29
Everton 27 7 4 16 29 47 25
Watford 29 6 4 19 29 55 22
Burnley 27 3 12 12 22 38 21
Norwich 29 4 5 20 18 63 17

___

Saturday, April 2

Liverpool vs. Watford, 7:30 a.m.

Brighton vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Man City, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.

Leeds vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.

Man United vs. Leicester, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

West Ham vs. Everton, 9 a.m.

Tottenham vs. Newcastle, 11:30 a.m.

Monday, April 4

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

Burnley vs. Everton, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, April 8

Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Everton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Chelsea, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Brentford vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.

Leicester vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.

Norwich vs. Burnley, 9 a.m.

Man City vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m.

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Fulham 37 23 8 6 90 32 77
Bournemouth 36 20 9 7 59 31 69
Luton Town 38 18 9 11 56 42 63
Huddersfield 39 17 12 10 51 43 63
Sheffield United 38 17 10 11 52 40 61
Blackburn 39 17 10 12 49 39 61
Middlesbrough 37 17 8 12 48 40 59
QPR 38 17 8 13 54 48 59
Nottingham Forest 36 16 10 10 53 35 58
Millwall 38 15 12 11 39 36 57
Coventry 38 15 10 13 49 46 55
West Brom 38 14 12 12 42 36 54
Blackpool 37 14 10 13 42 41 52
Preston 38 12 15 11 40 44 51
Stoke 38 13 10 15 48 44 49
Swansea 37 13 9 15 41 52 48
Cardiff 38 13 7 18 45 56 46
Bristol City 39 12 8 19 49 69 44
Birmingham 39 10 12 17 42 58 42
Hull 39 11 8 20 33 44 41
Reading 38 11 6 21 44 73 33
Barnsley 38 6 10 22 28 54 28
Peterborough 38 6 8 24 32 76 26
Derby 39 11 13 15 38 45 25

___

Friday, April 1

Hull vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Blackpool vs. Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m.

Barnsley vs. Reading, 10 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.

Cardiff vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.

Coventry vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.

Derby vs. Preston, 10 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.

Peterborough vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.

QPR vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.

Stoke vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.

Sunday, April 3

Birmingham vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 5

Peterborough vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

Preston vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.

Millwall vs. Swansea, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield United vs. QPR, 2:45 p.m.

Reading vs. Stoke, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

Middlesbrough vs. Fulham, 2:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.

West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth, 7:45 a.m.

Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.

Millwall vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. QPR, 10 a.m.

Reading vs. Cardiff, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Derby, 10 a.m.

West Brom vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.

Sunday, April 10

Fulham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.

Monday, April 11

Huddersfield vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rotherham 39 24 8 7 64 25 80
Wigan 37 24 7 6 66 34 79
Milton Keynes Dons 39 22 10 7 64 38 76
Plymouth 40 22 8 10 66 40 74
Oxford United 39 20 9 10 74 49 69
Sheffield Wednesday 39 19 12 8 64 42 69
Sunderland 39 19 10 10 66 48 67
Wycombe 39 18 12 9 62 47 66
Ipswich 40 17 13 10 59 40 64
Portsmouth 38 16 11 11 53 39 59
Bolton 39 17 7 15 60 49 58
Cheltenham 40 12 14 14 56 67 50
Accrington Stanley 39 14 8 17 48 65 50
Charlton 39 14 7 18 46 49 49
Shrewsbury 40 12 12 16 41 37 48
Cambridge United 39 12 12 15 47 59 48
Burton Albion 39 13 8 18 48 60 47
Lincoln 39 11 9 19 43 52 42
Gillingham 40 8 13 19 31 60 37
Fleetwood Town 38 7 13 18 50 67 34
AFC Wimbledon 39 6 15 18 40 62 33
Morecambe 39 7 11 21 47 79 32
Doncaster 40 8 6 26 28 74 30
Crewe 39 6 7 26 30 71 25

___

Saturday, March 26

AFC Wimbledon 0, Cambridge United 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Gillingham 2

Doncaster 0, Charlton 1

Ipswich 1, Plymouth 0

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 11 a.m. ppd

Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 11 a.m. ppd

Sheffield Wednesday 4, Cheltenham 1

Shrewsbury 1, Lincoln 0

Saturday, April 2

Wigan vs. Bolton, 7:30 a.m.

Accrington Stanley vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.

Charlton vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.

Crewe vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.

Ipswich vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.

Morecambe vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.

Plymouth vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.

Wycombe vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 5

Cambridge United vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.

Wigan vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.

Morecambe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.

Bolton vs. Portsmouth, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

AFC Wimbledon vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.

Bolton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Burton Albion vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.

Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.

Cheltenham vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.

Doncaster vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.

Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.

Oxford United vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.

Rotherham vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.

Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.

Lincoln vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 12

Burton Albion vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.

Portsmouth vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Forest Green 37 20 12 5 66 32 72
Exeter 38 18 14 6 56 36 68
Northampton 39 19 9 11 47 33 66
Port Vale 38 17 12 9 57 36 63
Newport County 39 17 12 10 62 49 63
Bristol Rovers 39 18 9 12 53 43 63
Tranmere 39 18 9 12 44 34 63
Mansfield Town 37 18 9 10 52 43 63
Swindon 38 17 10 11 62 48 61
Sutton United 39 17 10 12 58 46 61
Salford 38 16 11 11 48 35 59
Hartlepool 39 14 10 15 41 52 52
Crawley Town 39 14 9 16 49 55 51
Bradford 39 11 14 14 43 47 47
Harrogate Town 39 12 11 16 56 61 47
Walsall 39 12 11 16 42 51 47
Leyton Orient 39 10 16 13 51 40 46
Carlisle 39 12 10 17 34 52 46
Rochdale 39 9 16 14 43 51 43
Colchester 39 10 12 17 37 52 42
Barrow 38 8 13 17 33 45 37
Oldham 39 8 10 21 39 61 34
Stevenage 38 7 13 18 34 60 34
Scunthorpe 39 4 12 23 26 71 24

___

Saturday, March 26

Bradford 0, Newport County 0

Carlisle 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Colchester 1, Tranmere 0

Crawley Town 1, Rochdale 0

Exeter 2, Stevenage 1

Leyton Orient 2, Barrow 0

Oldham 1, Mansfield Town 2

Port Vale 2, Sutton United 0

Salford 2, Walsall 1

Scunthorpe 0, Harrogate Town 3

Northampton 2, Hartlepool 0

Tuesday, March 29

Hartlepool 2, Mansfield Town 2

Oldham 2, Leyton Orient 0

Rochdale 2, Carlisle 0

Salford 2, Crawley Town 1

Saturday, April 2

Barrow vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.

Bristol Rovers vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.

Harrogate Town vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.

Mansfield Town vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.

Newport County vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.

Stevenage vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.

Walsall vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Hartlepool vs. Salford, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, April 5

Forest Green vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.

Salford vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Carlisle vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.

Colchester vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.

Crawley Town vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.

Northampton vs. Bradford, 10 a.m.

Port Vale vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.

Rochdale vs. Walsall, 10 a.m.

Salford vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.

Scunthorpe vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.

Sutton United vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.

Swindon vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.

Tranmere vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.

Forest Green vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.